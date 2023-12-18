GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai GM Chess Championship | Anti-cheating measures in chess should be stricter, says Levon Aronian

Several GMs opine that taking stringent action to curb cheating in the game will ultimately help the players

December 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Playing fair: Pentala Harikrishna and Levon Aronian was vocal on the issue.

Playing fair: Pentala Harikrishna and Levon Aronian was vocal on the issue. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

On the need for anti-cheating measures in Chess, USA’s Levon Aronian at the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship said: “Has to happen. It’s inevitable. It is there in every sport, and we are not better or worse than any other sport.”

Asked if he’s gotten suspicious of cheating at all, he said: “It happens a lot. Sometimes, it’s paranoia, sometimes you feel that there is something not right. But we don’t know. We cannot go around thinking that our opponents are not fair. But at the same time, if the measures are not taken, it’s too much pressure for the players.”

“Anti-cheating measures are quite important. We have to recognise the fact that a person can take external help. And therefore, it must be prevented,” Pentala Harikrishna said.

“I feel players can just focus on the game. Otherwise, every player can start complaining after a loss. And I feel that’s completely unnecessary. That is FIDE’s and the organisers’ job so that the players can just focus on their game and play peacefully.”

Hungary’s Sanan Sjugirov said that “cheating is now the main threat for chess. Especially when I played some online games, I may have played against someone who cheated, I don’t know. But, I think offline, the situation is much better.”

Pavel Eljanov.

Pavel Eljanov. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov said he subscribes to Vladimir Kramnik’s view where he said that everyone should be ready to get checked anytime. “It’s indeed a very serious issue. I play Titled Tuesdays (an online chess event) from time to time, and I don’t think many cheat. And over the board, I’ve had any suspicion only very rarely.

“But the measures should be really strong. I heard that the measures weren’t good in the Grand Swiss tournament. In the tournaments of such level, it should be very strict.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.