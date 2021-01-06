NBA | Antetokounmpo powers Bucks home

Firing away! Jayson Tatum, centre, led Boston Celtics’ scoring chart with 40 points in the win over Toronto Raptors.

LOS ANGELES

06 January 2021 04:32 IST

Celtics’ Tatum and Mavericks’ Donic also dominate in their teams’ wins

Milwaukee’s two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points on Monday, powering the Bucks to a 125-115 NBA victory over the Detroit Pistons. He made a brace of three pointers and was simply unstoppable in the paint.

His was just one of the outstanding performances on a night that featured a 40-point outburst from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and a triple-double for Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

The results: Atlanta 108 lost to New York 113, Miami 118 bt Oklahoma City 90, Toronto 114 lost to Boston 126, Golden State 137 bt Sacramento 106, Houston 100 lost to Dallas 113, Milwaukee 125 bt Detroit 115, New Orleans 116 lost to Indiana 118 (OT), Orlando 103 bt Cleveland 83, Philadelphia 118 bt Charlotte 101.

