Belgrade

17 December 2020 22:13 IST

Anshu Malik won a silver in the 57kg category of the wrestling World Cup on Wednesday. She lost the gold medal bout 5-1 to Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita. Anshu beat Azerbaijan’s Alyona Kolesnik 4-2, Germany’s Laura Mertens 3-1 and Russia’s Veronika Chumikova by fall in semifinals.

Advertising

Advertising