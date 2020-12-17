Other Sports

Anshu Malik grabs silver

Anshu Malik won a silver in the 57kg category of the wrestling World Cup on Wednesday. She lost the gold medal bout 5-1 to Moldova’s Anastasia Nichita. Anshu beat Azerbaijan’s Alyona Kolesnik 4-2, Germany’s Laura Mertens 3-1 and Russia’s Veronika Chumikova by fall in semifinals.

