Another loss for Harikrishna

P. Harikrishna suffered his fourth loss, second to Group ‘A’ leader Vladimir Artemiev, and slipped closer to elimination after six rounds of $150,000 Chessable Masters on Monday.
Just when all the focus was on Magnus Carslen’s 28-move master-class to Hikaru Nakamkura, Harikrishna lost his way following the exchange of queens and eventually resigned after 47 moves.
On Sunday, in Group ‘B’, Anish Giri surprised second seed Fabiano Caruana in the day’s final round to catch up with Maxim Vachier-Lagrave in the lead.
The results: Group A: Sixth round: P. Harikrishna (1.5) lost to Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 3.5) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2.5); Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 2.5) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 3.5).
Group B: Fifth round: Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5) lost to Anish Giri (Ned, 3); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 2.5) drew with Maxim Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3); Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze, 1.5); Fourth: Lagrave drew with Liren; Giri drew with Nepomniachtchi; Radjabov lost to Caruana; Third: Lagrave bt Caruana; Nepomniachtchi drew with Liren; Giri drew with Radjabov.
