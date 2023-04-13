Ann Mary — a step closer to realising her dream

April 13, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Kochi

She had been making waves in junior basketball leagues in the US the last few months, winning a number of player-of-the-week awards. Now, Ann Mary Zachariah has moved to the next level.

The Chennai-born 19-year-old, whose parents hail from Kerala, has secured a sports scholarship from the Colorado State University which plays in the NCAA Division 1. And when she turns out for her new university later this year, junior international Ann Mary will be the first woman player from Tamil Nadu or Kerala to figure in the NCAA Division 1.

Though numbers are not readily available, very few girls from India have played in NCAA Division 1.

“My big dream is to play in the WNBA. I have three years in this Division 1 college. It’s going to be a tough journey for me, I’ve got to work hard and I’m willing to do that,” Ann Mary told The Hindu from Texas on Thursday night.

“Five years ago, I didn’t think I’d play in the US, for a US college, I’m truly blessed.

“This is my third year in the US. When I came here, it was very different from India, physically and mentally too. My coaches are pushing me to make me a better player. I’m improving with every practice session.”

Ann Mary has basketball in her genes. Her parents, Zachariah Thomas and Jeena Zachariah, are former internationals – they are now with the Southern Railway in Chennai – and she took to the sport at 10 and is now among the country’s best juniors.

The 6’2 forward, who was in Kottayam’s Mount Carmel School and who had been a part of NBA development camps earlier, played for India in the under-16 and under-18 Asian championships (the country played in Division ‘B’).

In 2019, she was one of the four Indian girls selected for the NCAA’s Next Generation camp in Florida and later she was with the Kansas State Life Preparatory Academy.

Her new moves in the US will be watched very closely back home.