Ankita overcomes Falconi

Ankita Raina battled past former World No. 63 Irina Falconi of the United States 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai outplayed Olymmpe Lancelot of France 6-0, 6-2 after a bye in the first round.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Irina Falconi (US) 2-6, 6-4 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Olympe Lancelot (Fra) 6-0, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, Turkey: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gianni Mina (Fra) & Johan Nikles (Sui) bt Luca Gelhardt (Ger) & Aryan Goveas 6-4, 6-2; Osmancan Soyler & Mert Naci Turker (Tur) bt Valentin Vanta (Rou) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-1, 6-3.