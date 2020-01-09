Other Sports

Ankita overcomes Falconi

more-in

Ankita Raina battled past former World No. 63 Irina Falconi of the United States 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

In the $15,000 ITF women’s event in Tunisia, Zeel Desai outplayed Olymmpe Lancelot of France 6-0, 6-2 after a bye in the first round.

The results: $25,000 ITF women, Bendigo, Australia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Ankita Raina bt Irina Falconi (US) 2-6, 6-4 6-4.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Olympe Lancelot (Fra) 6-0, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF men, Antalya, Turkey: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gianni Mina (Fra) & Johan Nikles (Sui) bt Luca Gelhardt (Ger) & Aryan Goveas 6-4, 6-2; Osmancan Soyler & Mert Naci Turker (Tur) bt Valentin Vanta (Rou) & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-1, 6-3.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 10:47:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/ankita-overcomes-falconi/article30526114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY