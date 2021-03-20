Shooring World Cup | Anjum Moudgil qualifies for women’s final

Calm and steady: Anjum’s scores revealed the depth of her energy, both physical and mental. Special Arrangement.

Arjun and Divyansh make it to the title clash; Deepak misses the bus

Anjum Moudgil made a telling statement as the World Championship silver medallist qualified in second place in women’s air rifle with a score of 629.6 on the opening day of the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday.

Often identified as a 50m rifle 3-position specialist, who also shoots 10m air rifle, the 27-year-old Anjum could have finished with a score of above 630 but for a 10.1 last shot. She had a series of 105.6, 104.6, 104.3, 105.8, 103.8 and 105.5 which revealed the depth of her energy, both physical and mental. Eszter Denes of Hungary topped with 629.8.

While two Indian men, Arjun Babuta (631.8) and Divyansh Singh Panwar (629.1), qualified for the final, there was none to accompany Anjum in the women’s final scheduled for Saturday.

Elavenil, Apurvi falter

World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan shot 626.7 for the 12th spot, while Apurvi Chandela, who had won the gold in two World Cups in 2019, including the one in Delhi, mustered 622.8 for the 26th spot among 48 shooters.

Competing in the MQS section, Nisha Kanwar had 629.4, while Shriyanka Sadangi had 626.4. Those scores will count in the ensuing team championship along with that of Apurvi, as the three form the Indian team.

The 22-year-old Arjun did better than the two Olympic quota winners Divyansh and Deepak Kumar. While the 18-year-old World No. 1 Divyansh has the final to show his mastery of the rifle, Deepak, the Asian Games silver medallist, missed the bus by 1.2 point with a total of 626.4.

The depth of Indian shooting was very much evident with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 632.4 in the MQS section. His score was better than that of the topper in the regular field — 632.1 by Nam Taeyun of Korea. Aishwary, an Olympic quota winner in rifle 3-position event, along with Pankaj Kumar (627.1) and Deepak had helped India top the team race while reaching the second stage.

It should be a cracker of a competition on Saturday as there will be four finals, including the men’s and women’s air pistol.