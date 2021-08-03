Anjum Moudgil backs young shooters

‘Accept your performance and let us get started to best ourselves soon’

In the run up to the Games, Anjum Moudgil had won the women’s air rifle silver at the World Championship in Changwon. It also won her the Olympic quota. Yet, an Olympic entry in women’s air rifle slipped her grasp, partly because the statistics were not in her favour.

The 27-year-old took it in her stride and tried her best in the rifle 3-position event — in which she missed the final by four points — and the mixed air rifle, in the Tokyo Olympics. With a disappointing performance in terms of winning medals for the second successive Games, Anjum, who holds a Masters degree in psychology, understands the repercussions, and thus jumped up to lift the dropping spirits.

In an attempt to boost the confidence of the young shooters, Anjum had a message to them keep getting better and keep smiling.

“No matter the results, we know the amount of effort and hard work that has been put into it. Let us just keep the fire within us alive. Don’t let any negativity or trolling affect you,” wrote Anjum.

Acknowledging the single minded devotion of the youngsters towards Olympic preparation, Anjum recalled how the young guns worked hard every single minute to make the nation proud.

“Not oversleeping, no over eating, making sure to rest well, train well, train for hours and hours in the range, and then do dry firing in hotel rooms, staying away from family for months. You are all special lot of youngsters,” Anjum observed.

Appreciative

In her message, Anjum was particularly appreciative of the efforts of the younger shooters, like Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Elavenil Valarivan and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

“Accept your performance and let us get started from now to best ourselves soon,” she signed off, expressing her respect for her team mates, and goading them to “keep smiling”, despite falling short of their target.