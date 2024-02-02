Anjali Bhagwat pleased with young shooters who made mark in international arena

February 02, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Anjali Bhagwat, a member of the Sportstar Aces Awards jury, is delighted with the achievements of the Indian shooters and archers in 2023.

The Olympian shooter is particularly pleased with the young shooters who have made a mark in the international arena.

“Our young crop is doing so well, and whoever has won the Olympic quota or is on the Indian team is all below 20, the nation’s youth. They won the Olympic quotas not just with medals but with good scores. Our shooters are catching up to the world. I am optimistic that our performance in the Olympics will be good,” she added.

Anjali hailed para archer Sheetal Devi’s breakout performances in 2023, which saw her top the world rankings and win medals across several international events.

“I saw her shooting two shots back-to-back on point — we call it a 10.9, a dead centre — that requires tremendous focus and confidence. When you know you’re shooting well, you need to have control over your mind, as your thoughts will drift to the podium or some unwanted thoughts might creep in and distract you. But she held her nerves and was so confident of winning that tournament, and that’s the best part,” she explained.

Anjali is pleased that selecting winners is becoming increasingly difficult each year. “We had difficulties arriving at a conclusion about some of the awards. This time, we’ve looked at factors like the overall impact on the nation and the overall popularity of the athlete.

“These things matter because we’re trying to inculcate a certain sporting culture among the people of the country. We’re bidding for the 2036 Olympics. We need this kind of culture and excitement among people in the country, and how athletes contribute to this also matters,” she said about the process.

