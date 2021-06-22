Anirban Lahiri qualifies for Olympics

NEW DELHI

22 June 2021 22:55 IST

Anirban Lahiri is the only Indian to find a place in the men’s 60-player Final Olympic Golf Rankings, released on Tuesday.

Lahiri just about made the ‘cut’ after being the 60th player on the list, headed by World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain.

The women’s list of 60 players will be finalised after this week’s KPMG PGA Championship. The International Golf Federation (IGF) will confirm the final entry list on July 6.

