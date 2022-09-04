Anirban Lahiri lying fourth in LIV Golf Boston

Lahiri, making his LIV debut, had seven birdies and two bogeys after a bogey-free first round

PTI Bolton
September 04, 2022 22:22 IST

Anirban Lahiri hits his second shot on the third hole during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 3. | Photo Credit: AFP

India’s Anirban Lahiri compiled another fine round of 5-under 65 to go with his first round 66 and moved into fourth place at the LIV Golf Invitational Series event.

Lahiri was 9-under and just three behind the leader, Talor Gooch (63-65), while Joaquin Neumann, also a newcomer like Lahiri, was second with rounds of 64-65. Dustin Johnson (67-63) was third.

Lahiri, making his LIV debut, had seven birdies and two bogeys after a bogey-free first round.

Gooch enters the final round at The International’s Oaks Course with a one-stroke lead at 12 under after shooting a 5-under 65. Johnson, the 4 Aces captain, was in solo third at 10 under after his 7-under 63.

Sandwiched in between was LIV Golf newcomer Joaquin Niemann, the Torque GC captain who matched Gooch’s 65 and was at 11 under.

The 4 Aces GC has won two consecutive team titles but not yet produced an individual champion in the first three LIV Golf events.

In the team standings, 4 Aces GC was at 22 under and had a three-stroke lead over Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC, with Iron Heads GC another stroke back.

Both Gooch and Johnson have finished inside the top 10 in each of the first three events and were in good shape to maintain those streaks.

Niemann also had chances to go lower but missed several short putts, including two lip outs on consecutive holes. Still, he’s settled in nicely after joining LIV earlier this week.

On Friday night, LIV Golf announced that players would be allowed to wear shorts during competition rounds, starting immediately. A good number of the 48 players took advantage of the new rule and wore shorts.

