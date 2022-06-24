Aneesh and Srihari swim to gold

Indians get three silver medals also

Aneesh Gowda (200m free) and Srihari Nataraj (50m back) won gold in the Singapore National swimming championships here on Friday. Aneesh also won a silver in the 400m individual medley while Suvana Baskar picked a silver in the women’s 50m backstroke.

The results (Indian medallists only): Men: 200m freestyle: 1. Aneesh Gowda (1:52.47s). 4 x 100m freestyle relay: 2. Dolphin Aquatics (Srihari Nataraj, A.S. Anand, D. Adithya, Rama Rao Sambhavv, 3:26.82s). 50m backstroke: 1. Srihari Nataraj (25.69s). 400m ind. medley: 2. Aneesh Gowda (4:37.18s).

Women: 50m backstroke: 2. Suvana Baskar (29.82s).