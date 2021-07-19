Other Sports

Anees, only rider to complete a competition

In 1980 at Moscow, four eventers — J.S. Ahluwalia (astride Shiwalik), Hussain Singh (Rajdoor), Mohammed Khan (I-Am-It) and Darya Singh (Bobby) — become the first Indian equestrians to compete in the Olympics.

Their entry was made easier due to the boycott, with entries received from only 11 nations. None of the four riders could record a finish.

Suffering a fall

In the 1996 Atlanta Games, Indrajit Lamba (Karishma) competed in eventing, but was eliminated after a fall.

Imtiaz Anees (Spring Invader) became the first Indian first rider to complete an Olympic competition, when he finished 23rd in individual eventing, at the Sydney Games in 2000.


