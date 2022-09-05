Andhra Pradesh enters final

Takes out defending champion Telangana 3-1 in the semifinals

Stan Rayan KOLENCHERY (Ernakulam):
September 05, 2022 21:23 IST

Tamil Nadu’s K. Sathish Kumar in action in the South Zone inter-State badminton championships at Kolenchery on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After winning the men’s and women’s singles comfortably, Andhra Pradesh was forced to slog in the doubles before entering the senior mixed team final of the Yonex Sunrise South Zone inter-State badminton championships at the St. Peter’s Sports Academy here on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh upset defending champion Telangana 3-1 in the semifinals with Rashmitha Donepudi and Surya Charishma maintaining their cool under pressure in the women’s doubles — the fourth tie of the series — for the victory.

Actor Suresh Gopi inaugurated the four-day event in a function presided over by the KBSA President Anil Kumar Ambalakkara.

T he results (mixed team event):

Semifinals: AP bt Telangana 3-1 (D. Sarath bt K. Tarun Reddy 22-20, 21-14; Surya Charishma Tamiri bt Prashansa Bonam 21-11, 21-12; D. Chandra Kumar & Varaprasad Kanakala lost to Manish Kumar & M. Tharun 21-16, 17-21, 20-22; Rashmitha Donepudi & Surya Charishma bt K. Bhargavi & K. Vaishnavi 24-22, 21-17).

Quarterfinals: AP bt Puducherry 3-0 (Sai Charan Koya bt S. Naveen 21-11, 21-13; Surya Charishma bt C. Sujitha 21-12, 21-6; D. Chandra Kumar & Varaprasad Kanakala bt V. Harish Ragavendiran & P.K. Mithilesh 18-21, 21-15, 21-16).

Karnataka bt Kerala 3-1 (D. Saneeth bt Jacob Thomas 23-21, 21-18; Rujula Ramu bt Andrea Sarah Kurien 21-17, 21-18; H.V. Nithin & Vaibhaav lost to P.S. Ravikrishna & Sankarprasad Udayakumar 20-22, 9-21; Apeksha Nayak & Ramya Venkatesh bt Archana Varghese & Diya Arun 19-21, 21-14, 21-13).

Tamil Nadu bt Andaman & Nicobar 3-0 (K. Sathish Kumar bt Adarsh B. Gautam 21-9, 21-4; Rakshitha Sree bt A. Anitha 21-4, 21-15; Hariharan Amsakarunan & R. Ruban Kumar bt M. Anshad & Suraj Timmala 21-7, 21-7).

Juniors (quarterfinals): AP bt Puducherry 3-0 (T. Harshan bt S. Hemachandran 21-12, 21-14; Surya Charishma Tamiri bt D. R. Akshitha 16-21, 22-20, 21-10; Bhargav Ram Arigela & Viswa Tej Gobburu bt V. Rishi/R. Surya 21-17, 21-19).

TN bt Kerala 3-1 (S. Sankar Muthusamy bt Bharath Latheesh 21-18, 15-21, 21-14; S. Rakshitha Sree bt S. Megha 21-4, 21-12; Dev Ayyappan & Dhiren Ayyappan lost to C.H. Chandrajith & V. Robens Roney 18-21, 21-17, 15-21; Shreya Balaji & N. Srinidhi bt C.H. Keerthika & Nayana Oasis 21-7, 21-17).

