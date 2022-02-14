Other Sports

Ananya bags a treble

Winners: Medal winners in various categories of the Tiruvallur State-level open table tennis.

Winners: Medal winners in various categories of the Tiruvallur State-level open table tennis.

M. Ananya of Chennai Achievers bagged a ‘treble by winning the girls’ u-17, u-19, and women’s titles in the Tiruvallur State-level open table tennis tournament held here. Sathyanarayanan clinched the u-13 & u-15 boys’ titles.  The results (finals): Boys: U-11: Sivaganesh (Neyveli) bt Sivakarthik (Neyveli) 11-5, 16-14, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9; U-13: Sathyanarayanan (HTTA-Theni) bt Ajay Muthiah (HTTA-Theni) 11-6, 12-10, 11-6;  U-15: Sathyanarayanan (HTTA-Theni) bt Ajay Muthiah (HTTA-Theni) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; U-17: Ashmith K Raajkumar (SDAT-MDX) bt Mehan (Chennai Achievers) 11-1, 9-11, 4-11, 11-2, 11-1; U-19: Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) bt Ashmith K Raajkumar (SDAT-MDX) 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Men: Prasanna Kumar (DBAA) bt Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8. Girls: U-11: Janani Shree (SSA Erode) bt Harshini (HTTA Arakonam) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8;  U-13: Yavanika (SPTTC) bt Akshitha (Chennai Achievers) 11-2, 11-7, 11-5;  U-15: Jiya Bhandari (ITTC) bt Maansi (DBAA) 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7;  U-17: M. Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt NBS Tanuja (KTTC) 11-2, 11-3, 11-8; u-19: U-19: Ananya bt Mourya Dharshini (Brotherhood) 11-5, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3;  Women: Ananya bt Tanuja 12-10, 11-8, 11-6.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
table tennis
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2022 12:21:40 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/ananya-bags-a-treble/article65047231.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY