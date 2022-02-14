Ananya bags a treble

Winners: Medal winners in various categories of the Tiruvallur State-level open table tennis.

M. Ananya of Chennai Achievers bagged a ‘treble by winning the girls’ u-17, u-19, and women’s titles in the Tiruvallur State-level open table tennis tournament held here. Sathyanarayanan clinched the u-13 & u-15 boys’ titles. The results (finals): Boys: U-11: Sivaganesh (Neyveli) bt Sivakarthik (Neyveli) 11-5, 16-14, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9; U-13: Sathyanarayanan (HTTA-Theni) bt Ajay Muthiah (HTTA-Theni) 11-6, 12-10, 11-6; U-15: Sathyanarayanan (HTTA-Theni) bt Ajay Muthiah (HTTA-Theni) 11-7, 11-7, 11-6; U-17: Ashmith K Raajkumar (SDAT-MDX) bt Mehan (Chennai Achievers) 11-1, 9-11, 4-11, 11-2, 11-1; U-19: Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) bt Ashmith K Raajkumar (SDAT-MDX) 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Men: Prasanna Kumar (DBAA) bt Roopan Santhosh (KTTC) 11-6, 11-4, 11-8. Girls: U-11: Janani Shree (SSA Erode) bt Harshini (HTTA Arakonam) 11-5, 11-5, 11-8; U-13: Yavanika (SPTTC) bt Akshitha (Chennai Achievers) 11-2, 11-7, 11-5; U-15: Jiya Bhandari (ITTC) bt Maansi (DBAA) 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7; U-17: M. Ananya (Chennai Achievers) bt NBS Tanuja (KTTC) 11-2, 11-3, 11-8; u-19: U-19: Ananya bt Mourya Dharshini (Brotherhood) 11-5, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3; Women: Ananya bt Tanuja 12-10, 11-8, 11-6.