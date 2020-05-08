Anand takes India to first win

Viswanathan Anand overpowered Teimour Radjabov to give fifth-placed India its first win in the FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup, over Rest of the World (RoW), on Friday.

For India, which had held Russia 2-2 before losing to USA 1.5-2.5 on Thursday, P. Harikrishna nailed Cori Jorge while Vidit Gujrathi lost and D. Harika drew.

Top seed and leader China defeated Europe 2.5-1.5 to reach the Superfinal, scheduled on May 10.

After draws, Anand pulled off a 17-move stunner against Russia No. 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi, had USA’s Hikaru Nakamura on the run in their drawn encounter before punishing Radjabov for two late errors.

Anand’s conquest of Nepomniachtchi stood out. The maestro chose to sacrifice a bishop and pushed one of the kingside-pawns to the sixth rank. Nepomniachtchi resigned while staring at the impending checkmate of his castled king.

India was very close to beating Russia on Thursday when it led 2-1 and Harikrishna appeared set to hold Vladislav Artemiev. But an apparent mouse-slip saw Hari blunder his rook and resign immediately.

The results: Seventh round: India bt RoW 2.5-1.5 (Anand bt Radjabov; Vidit lost to Firouzja; Harikrishna bt Cori; Harika drew with Muzychuk); China bt Europe 2.5-1.5; USA bt Russia 2.5-1.5.

Sixth round: USA bt India 2.5-1.5 (Nakamura drew with Anand; Caruana drew with Vidit; So bt Adhiban; Krush drew with Humpy); China bt RoW 3.5-0.5; Europe bt Russia 2.5-1.5.

Fifth round: India drew with Russia 2-2 (Anand bt Nepomniachtchi; Harikrishna lost to Artemiev; Adhiban drew with Karjakin; Harika drew with Girya); China bt USA 1.5-1.5; Europe bt RoW 2.5-1.5.

Standings: 1. China (13); 2-3. Europe, USA (9); 4. Russia (5); 5. India (4) and RoW (2).