Anand shares third spot

Viswanathan Anand battled back from a surprise loss to leader Anton Korobov to outplay Levon Aronian and eventually shared the third spot after six rounds of Grand Chess Tour Superbet rapid and blitz chess here on Thursday.

In the sixth round, Anand drew overnight leader Anish Giri (4) to reach 3.5 points. Korobov moved to 4.5 points after beating Wesley So.

The results (rapid format): Sixth round: Anish Giri (Ned, 4) drew with Viswanathan Anand (3.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 3.5) lost to Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 3); Levon Aronian (Arm, 3) drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 2.5); Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 2) drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie, 2); Wesley So (USA, 2) lost to Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4.5).

Fifth round: Anand bt Aronian; Artemiev bt Giri; Mamedyarov drew with Korobov; Le Quang Liem lost to Caruana; Karjakin drew with So.

Fourth round: Korobov bt Anand; Giri bt Le Quang Liem; Caruana bt Karjakin; Aronian drew with Artemiev; So bt Mamedyarov.