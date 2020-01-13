Other Sports

Anand loses to So

more-in

Viswanathan Anand crashed to a surprise 26-move defeat to Wesley So in the second round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Sunday.

On a day when four players won with white pieces, Anand was apparently surprised by the choice of line chosen by So in Giuoco Piano. Anand sacrificed a piece in vain to get out of trouble and then missed a possible way drawing the game before giving up.

Five players shared the lead with 1.5 points.

In Group B, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (1.5) and Nihal Sarin (1) played with black and drew their games against Lucas van Foreest and Pavel Eljanov, respectively.

The results:

Second round: Wesley So (USA, 1.5) bt Viswanathan Anand (0.5); Xiong Jeffery (USA, 1.5) bt Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 1); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 1.5) bt Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 0.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1.5) bt Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 0); Anish Giri (Ned, 1) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 1) drew with Alireza Firouza (FIDE, 1.5); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 0.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 1).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other Sports
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 6:50:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/anand-loses-to-so/article30558844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY