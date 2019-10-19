Anand leaps to tied fourth spot

Viswanathan Anand crafted a fine win over Russia’s Vladimir Fedoseev to come within half-a-point of the leaders after eight rounds of FIDE Chess.com Grand Swiss here on Friday.

Anand’s fourth win, after the opening-round loss, raised his tally to 5.5 points. He now shares the fourth spot behind leaders Fabiano Caruana (USA), David Anton Guijarro (Spain) and Levon Aronian (Armenia).

Anand’s 37-move victory came after Fedoseev, playing black, allowed the five-time World champion to exchange strategically-placed bishops and gain mobility for the centrally-located pawns.

Clinical attack

What followed was Anand’s clinical attack on the black’s castled king. Fedoseev gave up when faced with the prospects of a four-move checkmate or heavy loss of material.

B. Adhiban drew with USA’s Ray Robson to fall half-a-point behind Anand.

Vidit Gujrathi, K. Sasikiran, P. Hari Krishna, Surya Shekhar Ganguly and Nihal Sarin were among those involved in draws.

D. Gukesh, Soumya Swaminathan and Prithu Gupta won on lower boards.

Important eighth-round results (involving Indians): Viswanathan Anand (5.5) bt Vladimir Fedoseev (Rus, 4.5); B. Adhiban (5) drew with Ray Robson (USA, 5); Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 4.5) drew with Vidit Gujrathi (4.5); Markus Ragger (Aut, 5) bt Raunak Sadhwani (4); S.P. Sethuraman (4.5) drew with Anton Korobov (Ukr, 4.5); S.L. Narayanan (4.5) drew with Ivan Cheparinov (Geo, 4.5).

Abhimanyu Puranik (4) lost to Rustam Kasimdzhanov (Kaz, 5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 4) drew with K. Sasikiran (4); S.S. Ganguly (4) drew with Nihal Sarin (4); D. Gukesh (4.5) bt Vadim Zvjaginsev (Rus, 3.5); D. Harika (3.5) lost to Alexander Moiseenko (Ukr, 4.5); Soumya Swaminathan (4) bt Zahar Efimenko (Ukr, 3); Vlastimil Jansa (Cze, 2) lost to Prithu Gupta (3).