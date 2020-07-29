Anand holds Ivanchuk

Viswanathan Anand and Vassily Ivanchuk drew in 57 moves in the first round of their much-awaited clash in the ninth and final round of chess24 Legends of Chess on Wednesday.

Playing with black pieces, Anand was never in any trouble with both players in a materially equal-position. Ivanchuk did try hard to break Anand’s defence, but without success.

Meanwhile, leader Magnus Carlsen let Vladimir Kramnik off the hook and later, sensing danger, forced a draw by repetition of moves. Second-placed Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Boris Gelfand and Liren nailed Peter Leko in the two decisive games.

The results (ninth round): Game One: Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) drew with Viswanathan Anand; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (Rus); Boris Gelfand (Isr) lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Peter Svidler (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Ding Liren (Chn) bt Peter Leko (Hun).

Eighth round: Liren bt Anand 2.5-0.5; Carlsen bt Nepomniachtchi 3-2; Svidler bt Kramnik 2.5-1.5; Gelfand bt Leko 3-2; Ivanchuk bt Svidler 3-2.