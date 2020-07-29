Other Sports

Anand holds Ivanchuk

Viswanathan Anand and Vassily Ivanchuk drew in 57 moves in the first round of their much-awaited clash in the ninth and final round of chess24 Legends of Chess on Wednesday.

Playing with black pieces, Anand was never in any trouble with both players in a materially equal-position. Ivanchuk did try hard to break Anand’s defence, but without success.

Meanwhile, leader Magnus Carlsen let Vladimir Kramnik off the hook and later, sensing danger, forced a draw by repetition of moves. Second-placed Ian Nepomniachtchi defeated Boris Gelfand and Liren nailed Peter Leko in the two decisive games.

The results (ninth round): Game One: Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) drew with Viswanathan Anand; Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Vladimir Kramnik (Rus); Boris Gelfand (Isr) lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Peter Svidler (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Ding Liren (Chn) bt Peter Leko (Hun).

Eighth round: Liren bt Anand 2.5-0.5; Carlsen bt Nepomniachtchi 3-2; Svidler bt Kramnik 2.5-1.5; Gelfand bt Leko 3-2; Ivanchuk bt Svidler 3-2.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 9:56:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/anand-holds-ivanchuk/article32224815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY