Anand holds Carlsen, stays ahead

Viswanathan Anand retained his overnight half-point lead by drawing with top seed Magnus Carlsen in 45 moves in the second round of Sinquefield Cup chess tournament here on Sunday.

Draw on all other boards saw Anand leading the elite 12-player field with 1.5 points.

The results:

Second round: Viswanathan Anand (1.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 1); Anish Giri (Ned, 1) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm, 1); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 1) drew with Wesley So (USA, 1); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 1) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 1); Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 1) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 1); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1) drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 0.5).

