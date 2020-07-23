Anand falters after creating a masterpiece against Kramnik

Viswanathan Anand suffered a painful defeat after failing to put the finishing touches to a masterpiece he created against Vladimir Kramnik in the first game of the third round chess24 Legends of Chess on Thursday.
In a clash involving former World champions, Anand missed a winning continuation a move before resigning. All credit to the now-retired Kramnik for finding the defensive moves and coming out stronger in 63 moves.
The other decisive game of the round also followed a similar course with Anish Giri losing his way after attaining a winning position against Ian Nepomniachtchi.
Late on Wednesday, Anand cracked in the fourth game, Gelfand and Svidler won while Ding Liren lost again. Anand, after proving equal to Carlsen in the first three games, overlooked a trick from the World champion while enjoying a clear positional advantage and resigned.
Unlike the blunder committed against Svidler almost 24 hours before that, Anand fought on but lack of time on the clock made matters worse for him.
Third round (Game 1): Viswanathan Anand lost to Vladimir Kramnik (Rus); Peter Leko (Hun) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Boris Gelfand (Isr) drew with Peter Svidler (Rus); Anish Giri (Ned) lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr).
Second round: Nepomniachtchi bt Ding 2.5-0.5; Carlsen bt Anand 2.5-1.5; Svidler bt Leko 2.5-1.5; Giri bt Kramnik 2-5-1.5; Gelfand bt Ivanchuk 2.5-1.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath