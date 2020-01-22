Other Sports

Anand draws quickly with Dubov

Viswanathan Anand played out a quick 19-move draw with Russia’s Daniil Dubov in the ninth round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Tuesday.

When the action resumed after a day of rest, top seed Magnus Carlsen gave a master-class to overnight leader Alireza Firouzja, spread over 39 moves, in the only decisive game of the round.

Carlsen moved to the joint second spot, with three others, just half-a-point behind leader Fabiano Caruana. Five more rounds remain.

In the Challengers’ category, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (5) drew with black pieces against Vincent Keymer to share the fourth spot. Young Nihal Sarin (4.5) drew with Jan Smeets. Three players lead at six points.

Ninth-round results: Viswanathan Anand (4) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 4.5); Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 3) drew with Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6); Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Wesley So (USA, 5.5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 4.5); Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 3) drew with Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5.5); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5) drew with Jeffery Xiong (USA, 3.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5) drew with Yu Yangyi (Chn, 3).

