Anand climbs to joint second

KOZHIKODE

08 July 2021 22:11 IST

Viswanathan Anand posted a significant victory over Anton Korbov of Ukraine in the fifth round of the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Thursday.

The win helped him move to the joint second spot, along with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, in the rapid section.

With four rounds remaining, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia was in the lead with four points, one more than Anand and Vachier-Lagrave.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier in the day, Anand drew with Shakhriyar Mamyedarov of Azerbaijan in the fourth round.

Late on Wednesday night in the third round, he had drawn with Nepomniachtchi.

The results (after five rounds): 1. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 4 points; 2-3. Viswanathan Anand and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 3; 4-6. Shakhriyar Mamyedarov (Aze), Anish Giri (Ned) and Ivan Saric (Cro) 2.5.

7-9. Alexander Grischuk (Rus), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) and Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 2; 10. Anton Korobov (Ukr) 1.5.