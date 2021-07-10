Anand beats Kasparov

KOZHIKODE

In the battle between the legends who have 11 World titles between them, Viswanathan Anand defeated Garry Kasparov in the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Saturday.

Their fourth-round game in the the blitz section ended in anticlimactic fashion though, with Kasparov, who no longer is active as a player, losing on time. Anand was in a winning a position, however.

The day though had begun badly for the Chennai Grandmaster, who went down to Anish Giri of the Netherlands. But he bounced back with a win over Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and then drew with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the third round. The Frenchman was among the four men in the lead with 14 rounds of blitz remaining.

The standings: 1-4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), Anish Giri (Ned) and Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 13.5 points; 5-6. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) and Viswanathan Anand 11.5; 7. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 11; 8. Garry Kasparov (Rus)/Ivan Saric (Cro) 10.5; 9. Anton Korobov (Ukr) 9; 10. Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 7.5.