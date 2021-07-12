Anand beats Kasparov again

Viswanathan Anand posted victories over the past and present of Russian chess at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Sunday. After scoring his second win against former World champion Garry Kasparov, Anand defeated top seed Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Anand took his tally to 18 points to share the third spot with Anish Giri.

The standings: 1. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 19.5 points; 2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 18.5; 3-4. Anish Giri (Ned) and Viswanathan Anand 18; 5. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 17.5; 6. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 17; 7. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 15.5; 8. Anton Korobov (Ukr) 14.5; 9. Garry Kasparov (Rus)/Ivan Saric (Cro) 11.5; 10. Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 10.