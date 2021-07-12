Other Sports

Anand beats Kasparov again

Viswanathan Anand. File   | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

Viswanathan Anand posted victories over the past and present of Russian chess at the Croatia Grand Chess Tour at Zagreb on Sunday. After scoring his second win against former World champion Garry Kasparov, Anand defeated top seed Ian Nepomniachtchi.

Anand took his tally to 18 points to share the third spot with Anish Giri.

The standings: 1. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 19.5 points; 2. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 18.5; 3-4. Anish Giri (Ned) and Viswanathan Anand 18; 5. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) 17.5; 6. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 17; 7. Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 15.5; 8. Anton Korobov (Ukr) 14.5; 9. Garry Kasparov (Rus)/Ivan Saric (Cro) 11.5; 10. Jorden Van Foreest (Ned) 10.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2021 3:15:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/anand-beats-kasparov-again/article35270330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY