Anand beats Caruana

Viswanathan Anand finally tasted victory in the elite Norway Chess 2017 when he defeated fourth seed Fabiano Caruana in the sixth round here on Monday.

On a day when Levon Aronian stunned Vladimir Kramnik in 34 moves of Queen’s Gambit Declined to join Hikaru Nakamura in the lead at four points, three other boards ended with honours even.

In English Opening, Anand got a good hold of the position and gradually asserted himself. Caruana’s pieces could not find the desired squares and Anand quickly placed his pieces in harmony. The Indian sensed his chances as he broke through the kingside after his rival had castled on the queen’s side. A desperate Caruana looked out for some counter-play with his queen but that let Anand’s queen take a decisive square on white’s back-rank. Caruana saw an inevitable checkmate that was just moves away and resigned at once after 33 moves.

After Tuesday’s day of rest, Anand plays white against Nakamura.

The results:

Sixth round: Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5) lost to Viswanathan Anand (2.5); Levon Aronian (Arm, 4) bt Vladimir Kramnik (Rus, 3); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 4) drew with Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 3); Anish Giri (Ned, 3) drew with Wesley So (USA, 3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2.5) drew with Maxime-Vachier Lagrave (Fra, 2.5).