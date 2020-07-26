Anand battles to share the honours

Viswanathan Anand was in a spot of bother before he went on to hold overnight joint leader Ian Nepomniachtchi in the first game of the sixth round in the chess24 Legends of Chess on Sunday.
After Peter Leko bounced back to beat Anand 3-2 in the fifth round, the Indian produced a series of fine defensive moves to keep the Russian at bay after being down a pawn. Eventually, the game ended after 53 moves following perpetual checks.
On a day when Magnus Carlsen defeated off-form Ding Liren 2.5-1.5 in a match rescheduled four hours before the normal starting time and maintained his all-win record, Peter Svidler and Vladimir Kramnik lost.
On Saturday, Anand was a draw away from winning his match against Leko but the Hungarian won twice in succession to deny the Indian.
The results: Sixth round: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5; Game One: Viswanathan Anand drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) bt Peter Svidler (Rus); Boris Gelfand (Isr) bt Vladimir Kramnik (Rus); Peter Leko (Hun) bt Anish Giri (Ned).
Fifth round: Leko bt Anand 3-2; Carlsen bt Ivanchuk 3-2; Nepomniachtchi bt Svidler 3-1; Giri bt Gelfand 2.5-1.5; Kramnik bt Ding 2.5-1.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath