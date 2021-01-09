Anand agrees to be on AICF’s Advisory Board

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand has consented to be on the All India Chess Federation’s Advisory Board.
The re-elected AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan disclosed it after he called on Anand in Chennai on Saturday.
“I am very happy to announce that Anand’s presence will go a long way in strengthening the initiative to bring on board some of the chess-loving people from the corporate sector. Above all, Anand’s guidance and inputs will be paramount.”
“With the cash-rich Indian Chess League on the anvil, we need the best of chess minds, industrialists, business-houses, etc. to put their might behind the initiative. Soon we shall have more to share on this,” he said.
Going by the pointers in the past six months, the Indian chess fraternity is hoping for a bigger involvement of patrons like S. Kailasanathan (Managing Director, Microsense) and Anand Mahindra (Chairman, Mahindra Group), among others, in promoting the game.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath