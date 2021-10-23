Anamika stuns Sarjubala

World youth medallist Anamika upset former World youth champion and World championships silver medallist S. Sarjubala Devi in a 50kg bout of the National women’s boxing championships at the Joseph's International School here on Saturday.

Anamika beat Sarjubala 4-1 to move into the quarterfinals.

Another Worlds medallist Manju Rani put up a solid performance and trounced Bhabani Barik of Odisha 5-0 in a 48kg second round match.

Olympian Simranjit Kaur, Asian medallist Nikhat Zareen and current World youth champion Babyrojisana Chanu won their respective bouts.

Important results (preliminary rounds): 48kg: Laxmi (Del) bt K. Bina Devi (AIP) 4-1, Manju Rani (RSPB) bt Bhabani Barik (Odi) 5-0, Nitu (Har) bt Swasti Arya (Raj) 5-0, Jyotika Bisht (HP) bt Ruby Yadav (Cht) 5-0; 50kg: Anamika (RSPB) bt S. Sarjubala Devi (Man) 4-1, G. Ramya (AP) bt Rinky Kishor (UP) 4-1, Komal (Pun) bt Deepa Kumar (MP) 3-2.

52kg: Minakshi (Har) Ojibala Thounaojam (Man) 5-0, Vanlalduati (AIP) bt Sowmya Avala (AP) RSC-R1, Jyoti (RSPB) bt Eva Waynie Marbaniang (Meg) 5-0, Manju Basumatary (Asm) bt Himani Pant (Utk) 5-0, Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt Pooja (Del) RSC-R1; 54kg: Shiksha (RSPB) bt Rina Kumari (Bih) RSC-R1, Babyrojisana Chanu (Man) bt Mariyam Ayesha (WB) RSC-R1, Jamuna Boro (Asm) bt Hetal Dama (Guj) RSC-R3, Sonia (UP) bt Tanvi Kaushal (Del) 5-0.

57kg: Radha Patidar (MP) bt Jyoti (Del) 5-0, Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Roshni Subba (Sik) RSC-R2; 60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Sabiha Khanam (Jha) RSC-R2, Pwilao Basumatary (Asm) bt Rinky Sharma (UP) 5-0.