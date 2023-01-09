ADVERTISEMENT

Anahat Singh wins U-15 British Open squash title

January 09, 2023 02:37 am | Updated January 08, 2023 09:48 pm IST

The 14-year-old, who was India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games last year, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt 3-1 in the final

PTI

India’s squash player Anahat Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

India's fast-rising squash player Anahat Singh on Sunday won the girls under-15 title at the prestigious British Junior open here.

The 14-year-old, who was India's youngest athlete at the Commonwealth Games last year, beat Sohaila Hazem of Egypt 3-1 in the final.

The British Junior open is held in January every year. This year, it was held after a gap of two years due to COVID-19.

In the quarter-finals, Anahat beat Harleen Tan of Malaysia 3-0 before blanking Malak Samir of Egypt 3-0 in the semifinals .

This was her third final at the British Junior Open.

Anahat had won the under-11 title in 2019 and finished runner-up the year after in the girls under-13 category.

The India player will now be preparing for the Asian Junior team championships, to be held in Chennai in February.

