An ‘A’ division title in the BDFA league isn’t exactly the final frontier in fairytale runs, but local football club, Bangalore Independents, is savouring success, one win at a time. For them, every victory is another chance to ruminate on how an undying passion for the sport trumps all else. “Most of our players practice on their own and come for the matches,” said Sujeet Kumar, team manager, Bangalore Independents.

At this level, the financial reserves of most clubs are thin but the stirring enthusiasm keeps them going. It is no different with Bangalore Independents. The team plays of its own volition — for the satisfaction of being involved with the game.

Asked about low crowd attendance during the matches, Bangalore Independents’ skipper Karthik said, “We don’t play for the crowd. We play for ourselves.” But with his team now striding into Karnataka’s premier club league, BDFA Super Division, fans are expected to turn up at the Bangalore Football Stadium in larger numbers. “There are no team practice sessions, but all of us take part in local tournaments to keep ourselves match-fit,” he added. Karthik, who joined the club in 2013, was adjudged the best playmaker of 2016-17 ‘A’ Division league.

Most of these players are either working professionals or college students. They cannot make a living just by playing football. Karthik, for instance, is a P.T. instructor at Deens Academy school (nearWhitefield), but takes time out for a sport that he calls his ‘life’. “I would like to thank the school Principal, Shanthi Menon, for her constant support. She motivates me a lot.” he said. Scouting for talent, though, has not been much of a headache for the team staff, with majority of the players being drawn from local leagues.

Praveen, coach, Bangalore Independents, said, “We didn’t have to go looking for these players. These are all mostly local talents, picked from tournaments in and around Ashok Nagar. We made a team for ‘C’ division, but struggled for the first couple of years. Once we got accustomed to the conditions, we added more wins to our tally and finally qualified for the Super Division. We are in it for the long haul.”