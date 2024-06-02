GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Amit Panghal gets Paris Olympics ticket

Published - June 02, 2024 02:06 pm IST - Bangkok

PTI
India’s Amit Panghal. File

India’s Amit Panghal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal qualified for the Paris Olympic as he defeated China's Chuang Liu in the 51kg quarterfinals of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament here on Sunday.

Panghal, India's lone male world championship silver medallist, notched a hard-fought 5-0 win over his Liu for a ticket to his second Olympic Games.

He thus joins the quartet of Nishant Dev (71kg), Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg). All of them have booked Olympic berths.

Panghal had only one shot at making the Paris Olympics after he lost out to world championship bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria in the selection assessment for the earlier two qualifying events, and the 2018 Asian Games champion made the most of his opportunity.

Later in the day, Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sachin Siwach (57kg) will also look to secure Olympic quotas.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.