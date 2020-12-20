Other Sports

Amit Panghal claims gold

Panghal.  

Amit Panghal (52kg) claimed gold without having to fight his final bout, while Satish Kumar (+91kg) finished with a silver after injury prevented him from competing in his summit clash at the boxing World Cup in Cologne on Saturday.

Panghal was given a walkover by Germany’s Argishti Terteryan. Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women’s 57kg category. The two boxers will take on each other in the title clash.

While Manisha defeated compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.

