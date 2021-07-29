Other Sports

American pole vaulter Kendricks tests positive for COVID

File photo, Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP
AP TOKYO 29 July 2021
Updated: 29 July 2021 12:00 IST

American world-champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks will miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kendricks’ father posted on social media that his son had no symptoms but was informed while in Tokyo that he tested positive and was out of the competition.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed the news and said Kendricks has been placed in isolation at a hotel. He is being supported by the USOPC and USA Track and Field.

Kendricks won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and took gold at the last two world championships. He holds the American record at 19 feet, 10 ½ inches (6.06 meters).

