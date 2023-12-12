ADVERTISEMENT

Amee and Umadevi storm into women’s 15-Red snooker quarterfinals

December 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau

Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Umadevi (Karnataka) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh entered the women’s 15-Red snooker quarterfinals, two days after regaining the women’s 6-Red snooker crown, in the 90th National billiards and snooker championships here on Tuesday.

Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals, as she set her eyes on repeating the treble — 6-Red, 15-Red snooker, and billiards in the same year — a feat she achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, the experienced Karnataka trio of R. Umadevi, Vidya Pillai, and last-year’s runner-up Keerthana Pandian also made it to the quarters as did the Tamil Nadu duo of Anupama Ramachandran and R.T. Mohita.

In the men’s snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB), and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results (pre-quarterfinals): 15-Red snooker (women): R. Umadevi (Kar) bt Neena Praveen (TN) 2-0 (60-26, 36-33); Vidya Pillai (Kar) bt Pooja Galundia (Raj) 2-0 (60-28, 64-26); R.T. Mohita (TN) bt Ishika Shah (MP) 2-0 (61-4, 55-19); Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 2-0 (69-7, 66-16); Anupama Ramachandran (TN) bt Neeta Kothari (WB) 2-0 (83-6, 70-25); Amee Kamani (MP) bt Snenthra Babu (TN) 2-0 (65-12, 54-44); Suniti Damani (WB) bt Affefa Tabassum (TN) 2-1 (48-83, 68-34, 78-16); Arantxa Sanchis (Mah) received a bye.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US