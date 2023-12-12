HamberMenu
Amee and Umadevi storm into women’s 15-Red snooker quarterfinals

December 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Sports Bureau
Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh)

Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Umadevi (Karnataka)

R. Umadevi (Karnataka) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh entered the women’s 15-Red snooker quarterfinals, two days after regaining the women’s 6-Red snooker crown, in the 90th National billiards and snooker championships here on Tuesday.

Amee beat Snenthra Babu of Tamil Nadu 2-0 (65-12, 55-44) in the pre-quarterfinals, as she set her eyes on repeating the treble — 6-Red, 15-Red snooker, and billiards in the same year — a feat she achieved in 2017.

Meanwhile, the experienced Karnataka trio of R. Umadevi, Vidya Pillai, and last-year’s runner-up Keerthana Pandian also made it to the quarters as did the Tamil Nadu duo of Anupama Ramachandran and R.T. Mohita.

In the men’s snooker round-robin league, Abdul Khader (TN) edged out Shoaib Khan (RSPB), and Anuj Uppal (Delhi) beat Shahbhaz Adil Khan (PSPB).

The results (pre-quarterfinals): 15-Red snooker (women): R. Umadevi (Kar) bt Neena Praveen (TN) 2-0 (60-26, 36-33); Vidya Pillai (Kar) bt Pooja Galundia (Raj) 2-0 (60-28, 64-26); R.T. Mohita (TN) bt Ishika Shah (MP) 2-0 (61-4, 55-19); Keerthana Pandian (Kar) bt Jiya Sehgal (Pun) 2-0 (69-7, 66-16); Anupama Ramachandran (TN) bt Neeta Kothari (WB) 2-0 (83-6, 70-25); Amee Kamani (MP) bt Snenthra Babu (TN) 2-0 (65-12, 54-44); Suniti Damani (WB) bt Affefa Tabassum (TN) 2-1 (48-83, 68-34, 78-16); Arantxa Sanchis (Mah) received a bye.

