Amateur Avani in Top-10 at pro event in Sweden

August 25, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - Hoor (Sweden)

Avani, who shot 72, added 71 to get to 1-under after 36 holes and was tied ninth.

PTI

Asian Games-bound Avani Prashanth into the Top-10 of the Ahlsell final on the Ladies European Tour’s Access Tour | file photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Asian Games-bound Avani Prashanth, India's top amateur, moved into the Top-10 of the Ahlsell final on the Ladies European Tour's Access Tour.

Asmitha Sathish (74-76) and Vidhatri Urs (80-74) missed the cut, which fell at 5-over with the Top-50 and ties making the cut.

Avani, winner of the individual honours at Queen Sirikit Cup, has Top-10 finishes on the main LET Tour also. She had three birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Avani has qualified to represent India at the Asian Games following a trial held by the Indian Golf Union. She will be joining professionals Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs in the team for the Games to be held in Hangzhou, China in September-October.

England's Ellie Gower stayed calm on day two to go into the final with a one-shot lead. It was a steady day for the 21-year-old who started off strong with a birdie on the first before making 13 consecutive pars until the 15th where she made a bogey.

