HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amanpreet Singh shoots standard pistol gold, helps maintain second spot behind China

Shooting World Championship | Harsh Gupta misses bronze by one point while the Indian team misses the bronze by two

August 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau

Amanpreet Singh won the gold in 25-metre standard pistol to help India maintain its No.2 status behind China on the medals table in the World Championship in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

Harsh Gupta missed the bronze by one point, and the Indian team missed the bronze by two points.

In women’s standard pistol, the Indian shooters were unable to make an impact in the individual event in a small field, but won the team bronze behind China and host Azerbaijan.

China was on top with 13 gold, six silver and five bronze medals. India was second with five gold and four bronze. USA was third with four gold, a silver and a bronze.

In women’s trap, Rajeshwari Kumari was in the fourth spot with a score of 73 following rounds of 24, 25 and 24. Jessica Rossi of Italy led with 75. Manisha Keer (68) and Preeti Rajak (67) were in the 24th and 47th spot respectively in a field of 75.

In men’s trap, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai had shot 72 in three rounds, and found themselves in the 39th and 40th spots respectively in a strong field of 136 shooters.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu started well with a perfect round of 25, but lost his way with rounds of 20 and 23 thereafter. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top six on Thursday.

The results: 25m standard pistol: Men: 1. Amanpreet Singh 577; 2. Lee Gunhyeok (Kor) 574 (17x); Kevin Chapon (Fra) 574 (11x); 4. Harsh Gupta 573; 41. Akshay Jain 545

Team: 1. China 1707; 2. Germany 1700; 3. Korea 1697; 4. India 1695.

Women: 1. Feng Sixuan (Chn) 572; 2. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 565; 3. Sylvia Steiner (Aut) 561; 11. Tiyana Phogat 538; 12. Yashita Shokeen 536; 14. Kritika Sharma 527.

Team: 1. China 1690; 2. Azerbaijan 1629; 3. India 1601.

Related Topics

sport / sports event / shooting / world championship / international tournament / India / China

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.