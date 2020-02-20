Amandeep stays on top

Amandeep Drall remained in the lead after another steady round of golf on the second day of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (Leg 4).

Amandeep shot 1-over 71 at the BGC here on Thursday to sign for a two-day total of 140 and lead Vani Kapoor by two strokes. Oviya Reddi climbed from tied eighth overnight to tied third after shooting the day’s best round of 68.

Top scores: 140: Amandeep Drall (69, 71); 142: Vani Kapoor (71, 71); 145: Oviya Reddi (77, 68), Asmitha Sathish (A) (73, 72); 147: Neha Tripathi (74, 73); 148: Khushi Khanijau (77, 71).