Gurugram

17 December 2020 22:14 IST

Amandeep Drall carded an even par to take sole lead at the end of the second day in the 9th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Amandeep is now one-under 143 and a shot clear of Hitaashee Bakshi, who was the only player with an under par round at 71.

