Amandeep Drall in the van at Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

BENGALURU

19 February 2020 22:49 IST

Amandeep Drall, with three birdies in the last eight holes, secured the lead at the end of the first day of the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Bangalore Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Two-over after the first eight holes, Amandeep found birdies on 11th, 15th and the 16th to finish at one-under 69. It was the only under-par score of the day.

Vani Kapoor was two-under through the first eight holes but dropped shots on ninth, 11th and 16th to finish at 71, two shots behind the leader.

Local amateur Asmitha Sathish had no birdies but dropped shots on second, fourth and 16th for a card of 73. Neha Tripathi (74) is fourth while Gursimar Badwal and Anousha Tripathi occupied the fifth spot together. Pranavi Urs, winner of last two events on the Hero WPGT, had a rough start with one birdie on the third and then had eight bogeys in the remaining 15 holes.