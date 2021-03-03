Aman edges Aayush

Yuvan progresses; Suhitha stuns Shruti

Second seed Aman Dahiya pipped Aayush Bhat 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5) to make the boys’ semifinals of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

He will face Yuvan Nandal, who put out Denim Yadav in three sets. Yuvan had earlier beaten the champion of the last two tournaments, Chirag Duhan.

In the girls’ section, Suhitha Maruri recovered from an indifferent start to beat the favourite and champion of the previous two tournaments, Shruti Ahlawat, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

She will play top seed Sarah Dev, who enjoyed a big slice of luck as her opponent Vaishnavi Adkar retired while leading 6-0, 5-4.

Reshma in semifinal

In the other half of the draw, Suhitha’s sister Reshma also made the semifinals at the expense of Rutuja Chaphalkar.

In an interesting match, Riya Uboveja knocked out second seed Sanjana Sirimalla in three sets.

The results (quarterfinals):

Boys: Nishant Dabas bt Sebastien Cauhape (Bel) 6-0, 6-4; Dhruv Tangri bt Sanjith Devineni (US) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Yuvan Nandal bt Denim Yadav 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Aman Dahiya bt Aayush Bhat (US) 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5).

Girls: Sarah Dev bt Vaishnavi Adkar 0-6, 4-5 (retd.); Suhitha Maruri bt Shruti Ahlawat 1-6, 7-5, 7-5; Reshma Maruri bt Rutuja Chaphalkar (US) 7-6(5), 6-4; Riya Uboveja bt Sanjana Sirimalla 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.