All-round India proves too good for Kazakhstan in Asia Cup qualifier

Published - November 25, 2024 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI:

K. Keerthivasan
Pranav Prince was a stand-out performer for India against Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Chennai on Monday.

Pranav Prince was a stand-out performer for India against Kazakhstan in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

India stunned Kazakhstan with a huge 88-69 win in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Monday, for its first win in four matches of the tournament.

The victory provided the host a much-needed lifeline in its quest to qualify for the finals. India will next play away matches against Iran (February 21, 2025) and Qatar (Feb. 24).

Without doubt, it was the host’s best performance in the qualifiers so far.

Not only did India shine with its three-pointers, it outshone Kazakhstan in shooting from the paint with wonderful lay-ups and higher percentage of offensive and defensive rebounds, factors which even India’s head coach Scott Fleming wasn’t particularly confident about.

Kanwar excels

All credit to shooting guard Kanwar Sandhu, who started the resurgence in the second quarter. After a sedate first quarter (9-18), India needed to up the ante and Kanwar did it with three 3-pointers that set up the momentum for India.

Point guard Pranav Prince (17) was the lodestar for India along with Kanwar (17). With seven assists and six rebounds, Prince turned in an impressive performance.

“Beating a higher ranked team than us (India’s 76 to Kazakhstan’s 69), I don’t think that’s been done for 10-11 years. And I think, no more can somebody say we let down in the third and fourth quarter. We wanted to make sure tonight our best quarters were three and four,” said a happy Fleming.

The result: India 88 (Pranav Prince 17, Kanwar Sandhu 17, Sahaij Sekhon 12, Amyjot Singh 15) bt Kazakhstan 69 (Vladimir Ivanov 17, Shaim Kuanov 11, Vadim Csherbak 12, Askar Maydekin 11).

