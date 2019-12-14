Other Sports

All India Chess Federation ignores Ministry suggestion, holds General Body Meeting

Charges of forgery and financial irregularities against the Bengal Chess Association to be taken up in the presence of the Sports Ministry’s observer at the GBM in Bhopal on December 28.

Ignoring the Sports Ministry’s suggestion that its urgent General Body Meeting be cancelled, the All India Chess Federation (AICF) went ahead with the meeting here on Saturday.

In one of the important decisions taken at the meeting, called by president P.R. Venketrama Raja, the AICF decided to advance the organisational elections to February 10, from May/June, 2020.

It was also decided not to discuss the charges of forgery and financial irregularities during the National sub-junior tournament against the Bengal Chess Association. This was done so that the issue could be taken up in the presence of the Sports Ministry’s observer at the GBM in Bhopal on Dec. 28.

It was also decided to form a four-member committee, comprising AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, treasurer Kishor Bandekar, Madhya Pradesh secretary Kapil Saxena and FIDE Zone 3.7 president Ravindra Dongre, to assist the president in the election process on February 10.

It is learnt that representatives of 17 associations participated in Saturday’s meeting.

