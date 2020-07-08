All India Chess Federation factions trade charges over resignation

Within 24 hours of chief selector R.B. Ramesh resigning, the two rival factions in the All India Chess Federation (AICF) traded charges over the development.
On Tuesday evening, the faction headed by Venketrama Raja released a statement, blaming Bharat Singh Chauhan, of the rival faction, for interfering in the selection process and causing Ramesh’s resignation.
The statement claimed Chauhan insisted on the inclusion of a Delhi player (Tania Sachdev) and “when reminded by Ramesh that the player did not qualify on technical grounds, Mr. Chauhan forwarded the confidential mails directly to the player concerned. Protesting against this, the ex-British chess champion tendered his resignation immediately.”
Within a few hours of this statement, Chauhan blamed the rival group for “creating confusion amongst the players and putting pressure on the selection committee”.
“Ramesh, in fact, cleared the first team suggested by me and later changed it,” claimed Chauhan. “Player [Tania], who was contacted and included in the team, has the right to know the reasons for excluding her from the team.”
Though attempts were made to withdraw his resignation, Ramesh maintained a stoic silence.
