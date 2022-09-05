Top swimmers skip the National aquatics championships beginning on Tuesday

Apeksha Fernandes is capable of making a big splash in the 75th National aquatics championships starting at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: File photo

In the absence of some top swimmers, Olympian Maana Patel and promising swimmer Apeksha Fernandes will be among the star attractions in the 75 th National aquatics championships starting at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex here on Tuesday.

Olympians Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash and Commonwealth Games participants Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat, who is doing his rehab, are among the leading names to skip the event.

According to Swimming Federation of India (SFI) secretary general Monal Choksi, since the National Games is scheduled to start later this month, some swimmers, who do not want to compete in two major competitions in a short duration, are skipping the Nationals.

South Asian Games medallists Anshul Kothari, Siva S., up-and-coming Aryan Panchal and local attraction Bikram Changmai will be among the leading male swimmers competing here.

All eyes will be on Apeksha, who emerged as the Best Swimmer among women in the last edition in Bengaluru and set five new meet records in the National junior championships in Bhubaneswar in July last.

It will be interesting to see whether Apeksha — who recently became the first Indian woman to make it to the final of an event (200m butterfly) in the World junior championships in Lima, Peru — is able to give her best despite the jet lag and frequent competitions.

Another talented swimmer Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, local hope Shivangi Sarma and experienced campaigners Maana and Richa Mishra will also try to leave a mark in this elite event, featuring 699 participants including 418 swimmers.

World championships participant Siddharth Pardesi and young talent London Singh would be in focus in diving.

Water polo will have 11 men’s teams and seven women’s teams.

This event will serve as the basis for the selection of the Indian men’s side for the Asian water polo championships to be held in Thailand from November 7 to 13.