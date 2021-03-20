All England Open | Lakshya’s campaign ends

Ashwini-Sikki pair loses in last eight

Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen crashed out of the All England Open championships quarterfinals after losing to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 17-21, 21-16, 17-21 here on Friday.

Caljouw, who had defeated Lakshya once before, claimed the first game 21-17 in 17 minutes.

The 19-year-old Lakshya bounced back in the second game, opening up a lead of 11-6 and later sealing it 21-16 to stay alive in the contest.

The World No. 36 Caljouw, had the last laugh, winning the last game 21-17 to clinch the match in 55 minutes and end the Indian challenge in men’s singles.

Momota ousted

In a major upset, sixth-seeded Lee Zii Jia knocked out top seed Kento Momota of Japan 21-16, 21-19 to make the semifinals.

The women’s doubles pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy also bowed out of the tournament following its defeat in straight games to Selena Piek and Cheryl Seinen, also of the Netherlands, in the last eight.

The Indians, ranked World No. 30, went down 22-24, 12-21 to 24th-ranked duo of Selena and Cheryl in 39 minutes.

Meanwhile on Thursday, sixth-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had made their exit after losing 16-21, 21-11, 17-21 to Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the second round.

It was their second consecutive defeat for the 10th ranked Indians against the World No. 13 combine, having lost to it at Swiss Open earlier this month.

In men’s singles, Sameer Verma failed to cash in game points in the first game against third seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark and lost 20-22, 10-21in the second round.

The mixed pairing of Dhruv Kapila and J. Meghana also bowed out after losing 19-21, 8-21 to Niclas Nohr and Amalie Magelund of Denmark.

The results:

Men: Quarterfinals: Mark Caljouw (Ned) bt Lakshya Sen 21-17, 16-21, 21-17.

Second round: Anders Antonsen (Den) bt Sameer Verma 22-20, 21-10.

Doubles: Second round: Kim Astrup & Anders Rasmussen (Den) bt Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty 21-16, 11-21, 21-17.

Women: Doubles: Quarterfinals: Selena Piek & Cheryl Seinen (Ned) bt Ashwini Ponnappa & N. Sikki Reddy 24-22, 21-12.

Mixed doubles: Second round: Niclas Nohr & Amalie Magelund (Den) bt Dhruv Kapila & J. Meghana 21-19, 21-8.