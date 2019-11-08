Aldridge on song in Spurs’ victory

San Antonio Spurs defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 121-112 in the NBA on Thursday behind 39 points from LaMarcus Aldridge, who connected on 19 of his 23 shots from the floor.

In Phoenix, Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler scored 30 of his 34 points in the first half and Goran Dragic added 20 in the second half to fashion a pulled off a 124-108 victory over Phoenix Suns. Celtics notched a win over Hornets

The results: Charlotte Hornets 87 lost to Boston Celtics 108; LA Clippers 107 bt Portland Trail Blazers 101; San Antonio Spurs 121 bt Oklahoma City Thunder 112; Phoenix Suns 108 lost to Miami Heat 124.